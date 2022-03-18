Baton Rouge Community College receives anonymous $200K donation

Baton Rouge Community College said today it had received a $200,000 gift from an anonymous donor to use toward student support.

The school said in a news release that the gift was accepted through the BRCC Foundation and will mostly be used to provide scholarships, per the donor’s request.

“I would like to express our sincerest appreciation for this extremely generous gift,” Chancellor Willie E. Smith says. “This investment in our students will allow many to continue their pathway to success. We are all grateful that this donor chose BRCC.”

The donation will also provide emergency support to help students with personal needs as it relates to their educational pursuits, like buying clothes for a job interview or help with transportation needs.