Baton Rouge casinos drag down Louisiana riverboat revenue once again in October

Though none of Louisiana’s four riverboat casino markets posted significant year-over-year revenue gains in October, Baton Rouge’s three riverboat casinos collectively saw revenues fall by 17.6%—or nearly $4 million—which helped push total state riverboat revenues down 3.8%.

October’s decline marks the 15th-straight month in which year-over-year collections have been down in Baton Rouge.



L’Auberge Baton Rouge, Hollywood Casino and the Belle of Baton Rouge brought in $18.5 million last month, down from roughly $22.5 million in October 2017, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.



The Belle of Baton Rouge posted the largest percentage decline, with winnings falling 32.8% to $2.6 million. The casino brought in about $4 million during the same month last year. Hollywood, meanwhile, brought in about $4.2 million, a 21% decrease from $5.3 million. Revenue at L’Auberge Baton Rouge was $11.7 million, an 11.7% drop from $13.3 million.

Elsewhere in Louisiana, the three boats in Lake Charles collectively saw revenues fall 3.7% to $54.5 million; the six casinos in the Shreveport/Bossier City posted a scant 0.3% increase to $46.5 million; and the three boats in New Orleans saw revenues rise 1.6% to $20.8 million.



Every market in the state brought in less revenue in October than they did in September. And all 15 riverboats in the state saw month-over-month revenue declines in October except L’Auberge Baton Rouge, which posted a 1.5% increase.

As Business Report detailed in a recent cover package, a smoking ban enacted this summer and changing consumer habits have led to significant revenue declines at Baton Rouge’s three casinos in recent years.

Through October, collective revenue at the market’s three boats totals $256.1 million, a 15% decline compared to the first 10 months of last year.

See the complete October casino report.