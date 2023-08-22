Baton Rouge casino revenue slides while national gaming industry thrives

Baton Rouge casino revenues in July dipped by about 9.9% from June, according to the state gaming board’s latest report. This continues local trends of decreased revenue from previous months.

The Capital Region’s three riverboat casinos—Belle of Baton Rouge, Hollywood Baton Rouge and L’Auberge Baton Rouge—raked in about $19.4 million dollars in July compared to June’s $21.5 million.

Earnings are also down about 3.4% from this time last year, when the casinos reported $20 million.

L’Auberge continues to be the Capital Region’s highest-earning casino, bringing in just shy of $14.5 million last month, with Belle and Hollywood reporting $1.2 million and $3.7 million in revenues, respectively.

Statewide, casinos brought in $146.6 million in June, a 1.5% decrease from June and a 3.7% decrease from last year.

While Louisiana revenues decline, states like Pennsylvania continue to report increases.

This comes as nationwide commercial gaming revenue topped $60 billion last year for the first time ever, according to Forbes. This was driven by a modest rise in slot and table gaming revenue along with an explosion in sports betting.

