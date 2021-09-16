Baton Rouge casino revenue for August down from a year ago

Baton Rouge’s three casinos collectively took in 7% less revenue last month than in August 2020 and 30.5% less than in July, according to today’s report to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board.

Every river-adjacent casino in the state reported a double-digit decrease from July to August, including L’Auberge Baton Rouge, down 33.4%, the Belle of Baton Rouge, down 31.4%, and Hollywood Baton Rouge, down 22.2%. The state as a whole was down 27.4%.

Compared to August of last year, Hollywood was up 5.2%, while L’Auberge was down 10.5% and the Belle of Baton Rouge was down 16.9%, according to the reported totals.

The state as a whole was up 5.2% year-over-year.

Casinos are hoping for a revenue boost from newly legalized sports betting. Last month, the gaming board approved emergency rules to get the process rolling, though the casinos haven’t started taking bets yet.