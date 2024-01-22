Monday, January 22, 2024 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge business named a national Best Place to Work By Holly Duchmann - January 22, 2024 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint ThreeSixtyEight's staff. (Submitted photo) Baton Rouge-based digital creative agency ThreeSixtyEight has been tapped as a Best Place to Work by Ad Age, a leading national marketing and media publication. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in