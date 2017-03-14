Baton Rouge Bike Share seeking corporate sponsors

A demo of a bike in Baton Rouge's Bike Share program. This is not the exact bike. (Sam Karlin)

Baton Rouge’s emerging bike share program has landed a corporate sponsor and is looking to secure funding from several more, with the companies’ logos to be featured on the kiosks and bikes when the program launches this fall.

Lindsey West, director of Baton Rouge Bike Share, said at the Downtown Development District meeting today that the organization is seeking business partners for the sponsorship program.

“We have (sponsorships) with all different levels and ranges for different sized companies,” West said.

Different sponsors will have their logo featured on the bikes’ baskets, chain guards and fender guards, West said. The program is set to go online this fall with 50 kiosks and 500 bikes downtown and at LSU and Southern University.

Daily Report has the full story.