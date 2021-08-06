Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball pushed back to October 

The 2021 Baton Rouge Best Dressed Ball, benefitting the American Cancer Society, has been postponed from its original date of Aug 14 to Oct. 29, due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, ball chair Chantelle Larussa announced this morning

The ball was set to be held in person for its 54th anniversary after going online in 2020.

“With a heavy heart, our leadership board, along with the guidance of the American Cancer Society, came to this decision after a strong recommendation from state and local government officials and after much thought and consideration.” Larussa says in her announcement.

The 2021 ball will celebrate 20 honorees who have made fundraising for cancer research and awareness their mission. InRegister magazine highlights each of the honorees in its latest cover package. Read the story here to learn about their style inspirations, their must-have items and, most importantly, why they feel called to the cause.