Thursday, March 16, 2023

Baton Rouge-based Shobe Financial Group acquired by Nebraska firm

By Eric L. Taylor - March 16, 2023

Baton Rouge-based financial planning and wealth management firm The Shobe Financial Group has been acquired by Carson Group