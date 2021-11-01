Baton Rouge-based PreSonus acquired by Fender 

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire Baton Rouge-based PreSonus Audio Electronics, an audio recording software and hardware manufacturer founded in 1995.

Fender, which is headquartered in Los Angeles, says the acquisition of PreSonus is part of its plans to expand its product offerings. With the addition of PreSonus’ expertise and products, Fender plans to develop recording tools, instruments and other gadgets used in music production with seamless, user-friendly integrated software, according to its announcement.

PreSonus was founded by LSU graduates Jim Odom and Brian Smith, who have created innovative tools for musicians in both school and professional settings over the years. The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of both recording and live-sound hardware and software solutions that solve real-world problems for real working creatives.

Completion of this merger is subject to U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. At this time, FMIC and PreSonus will continue to operate as separate entities.