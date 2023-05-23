Baton Rouge-based Falaya continues growth trajectory with Georgia expansion

Baton Rouge-based Falaya, an online home-selling platform, has expanded into Georgia.

The expansion is part of founder and CEO Barret Blondeau’s efforts to extend the company’s operations in the Southeast. Earlier this year, the company expanded into Mississippi and Blondeau says it’s looking at Alabama, the Carolinas, Florida and Tennessee for further expansion.

“Georgia doubles our addressable market,” says Blondeau, who notes that his initial focus is on the Atlanta area.

As part of the expansion, Blondeau is looking to grow his team to 25 from 11 and is working to raise a round of funding this year. He says he is mostly targeting in-state investors, but may turn to connections in Silicon Valley and other larger markets if needed. He will meet with Atlanta Tech Park staff later this month to explore capital options in Georgia.

“We’re looking to raise money in the markets we’re serving because they’ll see the impact quickly,” Blondeau says.

The company has helped sell more than 300 homes since its launch in 2020 and is currently averaging roughly 30 to 40 new listings a month. In February, Falaya launched a mobile app to offer additional resources for its platform users.