Baton Rouge average weekly wages fell 1% in fourth quarter of last year

Average weekly wages for East Baton Rouge Parish were nearly flat last year, with fourth-quarter wages declining 1% year over year.

That’s according to the latest figures released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among the nation’s largest 355 counties, the 1% decline puts Baton Rouge ($1,220) in the middle of the pack, at No. 162. In Louisiana, only New Orleans posted a higher average weekly wage ($1,273).

Nationwide, the weekly average wage decreased to $1,385, a 2.3% drop, in the fourth quarter. It was the fourth decline since 2016, and one of only 10 marked declines in the history of the series dating back to 1978.

Parish employment was also relatively flat, with EBR posting 0.2% growth in employment from a year earlier, placing it 313th out of the 355 counties measured. Overall, from December 2021 to December 2022, employment increased in 325 of the 355 counties measured nationwide.

Midland, Texas, had the largest over-the-year percentage increase in employment, with nearly 4,000 new jobs created in the oil and gas industry.