Baton Rouge auto dealers faced shortages but also saw sales grow in 2021

It’s been an up and down year for auto dealers in Baton Rouge and across the country as sales have soared but products have been in short supply. Daily Report asked some local dealers to share their experiences from the past year.

The year began with inventory shortages, says Eric Lane, president of Gerry Lane. Computer chips for cars were in short supply as factories, both domestically and abroad, were closed due to the pandemic and struggled to reopen and meet demand.

Lane says he saw supply drop to its lowest around September, but shortages have gotten a bit better over the past few months.

On the other hand, Matt McKay, owner of All Star Automotive, says he’s seeing the largest shortage now.

However, they both agree it has been a great year for sales. Interest rates were low, and the chip shortage meant trade-ins were worth more, Lane says.

“It was a good year for people to buy,” he says.

Looking back, McKay says his team learned to market vehicles properly. It’s important to train salespeople and build better product knowledge, he says, so you can justify prices.

“It’s a resilient group and industry,” says Will Green, president of the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association. People fell back in love with cars during 2020 and 2021 and dealers are a crucial piece of the puzzle going forward, he says.

Both Lane and McKay see some supply issues easing in 2022.

Several chip plants are being built and coming online, Lane says, and the new year will bring more inventory, though he doesn’t think sales will be as good as they were in 2021.