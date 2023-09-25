Baton Rouge audiovisual firm acquired by Illinois CEO

By
-

A Baton Rouge-based audio-visual systems integration company has been acquired by the CEO of an Illinois-based meeting room technology provider. 


Already an INSIDER? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.