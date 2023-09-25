Monday, September 25, 2023 BusinessInsider Baton Rouge audiovisual firm acquired by Illinois CEO By Domenic Purdy - September 25, 2023 FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmailPrint A Baton Rouge-based audio-visual systems integration company has been acquired by the CEO of an Illinois-based meeting room technology provider. Already an INSIDER? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for under $2.00 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already an INSIDER? Sign in