Barriere Construction acquired by Fortune 500 firm

Barriere Construction was acquired late last year by CRH America Materials Inc., the largest building materials business in North America.

Barriere, which has operated in Louisiana for more than 70 years as a family-run business, opened an asphalt plant in Baton Rouge in 2016 capable of producing 400 tons of product per hour and conducting 24-hour operations. The expansion was expected to create 75 new permanent jobs.

The company is a vertically integrated asphalt and paving operation with three asphalt plants, a heavy civil and industrial line of business, sand and gravel operations, and river terminals. At the time of the acquisition, Barriere had a workforce of 430.

CRH announced online on Dec. 31 that it had completed the acquisition and planned to retain the company’s leadership team and employees.

The deal expands CRH’s reach into Louisiana. CRH bills itself as the leading building materials business in the world with nearly 80,000 employees across 30 countries. A Fortune 500 company, CRH is listed on the FTSE 100 Index, the EURO STOXX 50 Index, the ISEQ 20 and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe. The company’s U.S. shares are listed on the NYSE.