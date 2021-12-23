Bar hopping through the Capital Region’s bevy of craft breweries

About a decade ago, Louisiana’s claim to fame in the craft beer world seemed to begin and end with Abita Brewing Company. And while it still reigns supreme—as the 24th-largest craft brewer in the country—Abita has since been joined by more than 30 others across the state.

And though a statewide brewery tour might be a long-term project for the avid beer drinker, we wanted to highlight some of the hotspots around Baton Rouge that could lead to a hoppy weekend:

Tin Roof Brewing Company

Start here to see how Baton Rouge jumped onto the scene with gusto. Tin Roof has been cranking out much-loved brews and seasonal flavors since 2010 in a warehouse off Nicholson Drive. Today, that space boasts a bustling tap room and outdoor patio as well as regular events such as live music, food truck pop-ups, family nights and weekly yoga on the lawn.

Rally Cap Brewing Company

Just off Siegen Lane, Rally Cap opened in late 2019 with a sports-centric theme and a variety of pale ales and IPAs. Naturally, there’s usually a game on in the brewery’s tap room, and weekly events like trivia nights and live music to keep things interesting.

Gilla Brewing Company

Another late 2019 entry to the local brewing scene was Gilla Brewing in Gonzales. Its cozy tap room features arcades and board games as well as live music to go along with about a dozen available taps showcasing fruity sours and citrus-forward IPAs.

Cypress Coast Brewing Co.

Two Baton Rouge couples went from sharing homebrewing tips to dreaming up their own brewery, which opened in Mid City in late 2020. The facility’s smaller size lends itself to their creativity and experimentation, showcasing farmhouse ales, sours and stouts. Head to the tap room for samples, regular trivia nights and local food pop-ups.

Le Chien Brewing Company

The newest to the scene opened in late 2020 just across the railroad tracks from downtown Denham Springs. It quickly became a neighborhood hangout with picnic tables and outdoor games, plus a permanently stationed food truck, Pie Eyed, serving up savory and sweet hand pies and snacks. It’s a great foil for this fledgling microbrewery’s lagers, wheat beers, stouts and more.

Istrouma Brewery

Don’t let its seemingly isolated location in St.Gabriel fool you. A visit to Istrouma can lead to a full day of beer, pizza, outdoor games, browsing the art gallery and meeting the farm animals. The brewery, which opened in October 2020, is on a working farm with longhorns, sheep and goats, and there’s even a drive-in movie theater in the works. But if you’re here chiefly for the beer, there are plenty of ales, stouts and pilsners in the tap room or from the porch taps outside.

Read the full story from the December edition of 225 magazine, which also includes a guide to Capital Region distilleries and wineries, if beer isn’t your thing.