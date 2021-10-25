Monday, October 25, 2021 BusinessInsiderPolitics Banks wary over proposal expanding IRS’ ability to monitor accounts By David Jacobs - October 25, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print (iStock) Congressional Democrats have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows from $600 to $10,000 a year. Already a subscriber? Sign in. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in