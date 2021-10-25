Banks wary over proposal expanding IRS’ ability to monitor accounts

By
-
acquisition and mergers
(iStock)

Congressional Democrats have agreed to raise their proposed tax reporting threshold for bank account inflows and outflows from $600 to $10,000 a year.


Already a subscriber? Sign in.

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report.

Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now.
  • Get access to more than a decade of story archives.
  • Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.
  • Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.