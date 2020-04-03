Banks urge patience as PPP rollout gets off to a rocky start

The ambitious $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program passed by Congress one week ago to help small businesses weather the coronavirus crisis rolls out this morning amid confusion and mixed signals.

Updated federal guidelines for the program were not issued until late Thursday night in a 31-page “interim final rules” document, just hours before the PPP was supposed to begin accepting applications, and most banks are still not ready.

Major national banks like Fifth Third and Chase notified the Treasury late Thursday they won’t be ready to begin processing PPP applications until next week.

Others, like Bank of America, began accepting applications this morning.

Local lending institutions are also trying to sort through the confusion. Regions Bank was expecting to open a portal for applications this morning, Executive Vice President Danny Montelaro says. As of 10 a.m, however, the site was not yet ready.

Hancock Whitney hasn’t opened an online portal for applications yet either, though the bank is encouraging existing customers that want to apply for the program to call today and get in the queue, Greater Baton Rouge Region President John L. Daniel says.

Investar Bank President and CEO John D’Angelo says his institution also is working as quickly as it can to get the application process up and running but it’s not clear whether that will be later today or next week.

“More guidelines are expected later today,” D’Angelo says. “I do believe it is getting better and starting next week the banks will be better prepared.”

It’s not that banks haven’t been scrambling to prepare all week; they’ve just been waiting on guidance from two separate federal agencies working on the program—the U.S. Treasury Department and the U.S. Small Business Administration—and their rules have continued to change.

For example interest rates were originally set at up to 4% in the CARES Act, of which the PPP is a part, passed last Friday. Then, Tuesday, the Trump administration set the rates at 0.5%. The guidelines issued last night sets them at 1%.

Lenders were also concerned about their risk exposure, and had asked for assurances that they will be “held harmless” if borrowers use inaccurate data in their applications and want clarification on who will be on the hook for fraudulent loans.

Late Thursday, the Louisiana Bankers Association held a conference call with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation, sharing their concerns. In a statement following the call, the LBA urges everyone to be patient.

“As the tools bankers need are made available by the Treasury and SBA, Louisiana’s small businesses will have good partners with Louisiana bankers to move forward,” LBA Executive Director Robert Taylor says in the statement. “ Until the Paycheck Protection Program is fully implemented, patience will be required of us all.”