Banking turmoil will likely make it harder for small businesses to get loans

Small businesses are likely to find getting a loan more difficult because of the ongoing turmoil in the banking industry, which is raising the risk of a recession, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Smaller banks are likely to respond to the collapses of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank by tightening standards and slowing lending to raise their capital ratios, says Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management Inc., a private equity firm. He says those moves to pull back lending would brace against the risks of more fickle depositors and volatile funding costs.

“If it’s suddenly much harder to get an auto loan, a consumer loan, a mortgage for commercial real estate simply because smaller regional banks have to reorganize balance sheets,” Slok tells WSJ, “then you run the risk that many people won’t get the financing to buy that car, to buy that washer, and that corporate lending takes a hit.”

Slok expects the smaller banks’ pullback on lending to trigger a recession by the middle of this year. Read the full story.