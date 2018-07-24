The Backpacker expands touring business, adds second charter flight for Mardi Gras skiing

The Backpacker’s touring business is expanding, so the company added a second Southwest Airlines charter flight to keep up with the number of Mardi Gras weekend skiers looking for a quick jump to the slopes.

“We have had increased demand for the charter planes as commercial travel has become so difficult,” says owner Michael Mathews. “The biggest complaint is that there are no flights available for people to get to the mountains.”

He says that in the last few years, The Backpacker’s retail business has stayed roughly the same, while Backpacker Tours has grown, comprising about 25% of operations compared to just 20% a few years ago.

Mathews says Backpacker Tours—in addition to the tours scheduled year-round—books Mardi Gras holiday trips for between 400 and 500 people annually, using a combination of the 143 passenger charter flight and commercial flights to coordinate customers’ transportation.

Backpacker Tours was formed in 1974 and used to operate multiple chartered flight trips each year until 2000. In recent years, Backpacker Tours has offered a single 143 person charter plane for Mardi Gras with two stops, serving Aspen/Snowmass and Steamboat, Colorado. Now the company plans to charter a separate flight to each location.

“It has just been difficult getting flights, so it kind of had a chokehold on our ability to get the number of seats to these ski areas we need,” Mathews says. “None of our airports have moved fast getting commercial jets.”

With a second plane for the holiday ski season, Backpacker Tours knows for sure that at least 280 of its skiers will be able to get to their destination conveniently.

“People are finding more interest in taking their families to go do vacations, explore and see other parts of the country,” Mathews says, adding that the floods in 2016 were a setback. “The tours are something that we’ve been doing for a long time. The ski trip part of the business is how my family got into retail. My dad started doing the trips and then he got the store to outfit travelers. We are looking forward to continuing that tradition.”