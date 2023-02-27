Back-to-back hurricanes? Scientists say get used to it 

What used to be a rare one-two punch of consecutive hurricanes hitting about the same place in the U.S. weeks apart seems to be happening more often, and a new study says climate change will make back-to-back storms more frequent and nastier in the future.

Using computer simulations, scientists at Princeton University calculate that the deadly storm duet that used to happen once every few decades could happen every two or three years, according to a study published today.

Louisiana and Florida have already felt it.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida blasted Louisiana with 150 mph winds. Just 15 days later a weakening Nicholas came nearby, close enough for its wind, rain and storm surge to add to the problems, says study co-author Ning Lin, a risk engineer and climate scientist at Princeton. Her study looked at not just the storms but the problems back-to-back hurricanes caused for people living in hurricane-prone areas.

The Ida-Nicholas combo came after Louisiana was hit in 2020 by five hurricanes or tropical storms: Cristobal, Marco, Laura, Delta and Zeta. Laura was the strongest of those, packing 150 mph winds. Read the full story.