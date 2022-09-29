Ax-throwing bar/restaurant considering West Lee site for next location

Skål Axe Throwing is eying a former Dollar Tree on West Lee Drive for a possible third location.

If approved, the bar and restaurant would be part of a growing trend that will also soon include Deep South Axe Throwing in Denham Springs, according to that company’s website.

Skål opened its first location in Biloxi, Mississippi, in 2020 and has expanded to Covington. Owner Daniel McNatt wants to keep growing, hoping to open “a couple a year for the next few years,” he says.

The sport of ax throwing—if you haven’t seen it, picture archery with axes—is gaining popularity as a hobby and business team-building exercise. Coaches help patrons perform the activity safely. The Capital Region already has at least three places to test your aim: Civil Axe Throwing in Baton Rouge, Gotham Archery and Axe Throwing in Central and LA Threaux in Gonzales.

Skål offers a limited food menu and full bar. McNatt says patrons generally are limited to two drinks per hour, and tossing axes while intoxicated is prohibited.

The insurance isn’t cheap but McNatt says Skål has never had an injury beyond minor cuts when someone touched an ax blade despite being warned it was sharp. He says the possibility of combining ax throwing with alcohol was controversial front-page news in Biloxi when he started but people have gotten used to the idea.

“Even in the two years that we’ve been open, it’s become a lot more mainstream,” he says.

The site of the closed Dollar Tree at 1125 West Lee would have to be rezoned to allow for food and alcohol service, which would need both East Baton Rouge Planning Commission and Metro Council approval.