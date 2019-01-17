Nominations for the 2019 Best of 225 Awards are officially open

The Best of 225 Awards issue in July is 225‘s most popular magazine of the year. In it, you’ll find readers’ picks for the best restaurants, bars, boutiques, businesses and more. When the ballot for voting is released each spring, though, people often call 225 and Business Report’s offices to ask why there isn’t a write-in option.

Well, actually, the option exists. For three weeks each year, Baton Rouge residents can nominate any people or businesses they want for the awards. Businesses receiving the most nominations are placed on the final awards ballot.



Nominations open today, Jan. 15, and run through Feb. 5. Visit 225batonrouge.com/bestof225 to submit your favorites now. Nominate your favorites here.