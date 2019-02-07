‘Business Report’ hosting Business Awards and Hall of Fame Gala next month

Business Report and Junior Achievement will honor six Baton Rouge individuals and companies at the 2019 Business Awards & Hall of Fame gala in March. This year’s winners, as selected by a panel of independent judges, are:

Hall of Fame Laureate: Jake Netterville, chairman emeritus, Postlethwaite & Netterville

Hall of Fame Laureate: E.J. Ourso, entrepreneur (posthumous)

Businessperson of the Year: John Engquist, executive chairman and director, H&E Equipment

Young Businessperson of the Year: Kenny Nguyen, CEO, ThreeSixtyEight

Company of the Year (100 or more employees): DSLD Homes

Company of the Year (fewer than 100 employees): Martin Ecosystems

All of this year’s honorees will be profiled in the March 12 issue of Business Report and honored at a gala on Thursday, March 20, at the Crowne Plaza Baton Rouge.

Individual tickets are $80 per person. Tables of 10 are $800. Sponsors of the event are Franklin, Capital One and Hannis T Bourgeois.