Photo Gallery: 2026 Women’s Leadership Symposium

2026 Business Report Women's Leadership Symposium 1 of 14

Business Report’s Women’s Leadership Symposium brought together some of the Capital Region’s most accomplished women for a morning of candid conversation, practical insight, and meaningful connection — now in its fourth year and better than ever.

The 2026 program — The Power of Transformation: Shaping What’s Next — explored how transformation is actively reshaping careers, organizations, and communities. From adaptability and AI adoption to economic development and mindset, the morning featured a remarkable lineup of local leaders in conversations that were as honest as they were inspiring.

As the photos here reflect, the energy in the room was something special — a community of professionals who show up, year after year, because they believe in the power of being in the room together.

The Women’s Leadership Symposium is produced by Business Report and held in conjunction with the Influential Women in Business luncheon.