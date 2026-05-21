Photo Gallery: 2026 Influential Women in Business

Each year, Baton Rouge Business Report recognizes a select group of the Capital Region’s most accomplished women through its Influential Women in Business program — honoring leaders who are making a meaningful impact across business, healthcare, philanthropy, and the community.
The 2026 honorees represent the full range of that impact: nine women who run hospitals, build companies, fight cancer, champion students, and welcome visitors to our region. This year’s honorees were:
- Meredith Eicher, Founder/Owner, Meredith Eicher & Associates
- Rebecca Evans Mouk, Owner/President, Ascension Roofing & Fabrication and JRE Industrial
- Terri Hicks, President & CEO, The Spine Hospital of Louisiana
- Jill Kidder, President & CEO, Visit Baton Rouge
- Danielle Mack, Vice President and Chief Philanthropy Officer, Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center
- Adonica Pelichet Duggan, CEO, Baton Rouge Alliance for Students
- Dr. Gunjan Raina, MDVIP / Baton Rouge General, Internal Medicine
- Melissa Thompson, Partner, Success Labs
- Lesley Tilley, Executive Vice President & COO, Woman’s Hospital
The Influential Women in Business luncheon is produced by Business Report and features a special panel discussion with the honorees.