Average workweek 10% longer than before the pandemic 

The typical U.S. employee’s workweek has gotten 10% longer during the pandemic, according to a new Microsoft study published in Nature Human Behavior.

As Axios reports, the longer hours put in by workers could be contributing to the ongoing crisis of burnout, and the thousands of people quitting their jobs.

Microsoft calculated the length of the workday based on the time between Teams users’ first email, message or work call and their last. So the longer workweeks don’t necessarily mean they are working more, the study says. But the extra time logged on contributes to burnout because the lines between work life and home life become blurry. Read the full story.