Audit highlights problems with state massage therapy laws, licensing board

We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS.

Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS.

Local massage therapists are applauding a recent report by the Louisiana legislative auditor that calls on the state’s massage therapy licensing board to tighten its regulation of the industry.