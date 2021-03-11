Thursday, March 11, 2021 BusinessInsider Audit highlights problems with state massage therapy laws, licensing board By Stephanie Riegel - March 11, 2021 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print Local massage therapists are applauding a recent report by the Louisiana legislative auditor that calls on the state’s massage therapy licensing board to tighten its regulation of the industry. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for $1.50 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in