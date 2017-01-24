Attracting, retaining talent as important for Capital Region economy as it is LSU football

Talent—and the importance of both attracting and retaining it—emerged as a leading theme of this morning’s 2017 Leadership Power Breakfast, which was hosted by Business Report at the Crowne Plaza and attended by roughly 500 area professionals.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Area Chamber President and CEO Adam Knapp and LSU football coach Ed Orgeron all spoke at the event, and all touched on the importance of talent.

After a challenging 2016 spotlighted the resiliency of the community, Broome said Baton Rouge is entering 2017 with optimism and a message of unity.

Baton Rouge is one of two areas in the state positioned for job growth this year, Broome noted, adding attracting and developing a skilled workforce is a major key to furthering growth. To do this, the new mayor is looking to the area’s young, up-and-coming professionals. She announced a new program, called the Baton Rouge Revitalization Fellows Program, to have young people become stakeholders in the city.

“We have to seek out the opinion of young people and get them involved so they will remain in the city they love,” Broome said.

Daily Report has the full story.