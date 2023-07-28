Attracct Accounting moving into larger headquarters after acquiring D Dean CPA

Baton Rouge-based Attracct Accounting Advisors, a boutique accounting consulting firm, closed on a building off Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Thursday that will serve as the company’s new headquarters.

Founded in spring 2022 by Armand Michaud and John Roberts, Attracct Accounting Advisors offers outsourced, customized financial management solutions for the construction, industrial, manufacturing, real estate and retail and distribution sectors. Since launching the company last year, the firm has grown to a team of 10 employees and recently finished its acquisition of another Baton Rouge-based firm, D Dean CPA.

To accommodate the company’s growth, Attracct closed on a 3,600-square-foot building behind its current 1,600-square-foot suite on Southfork Avenue, off Sherwood Forest Boulevard. The company paid roughly $505,000 for the building and plans to invest an additional $60,000 for renovations, according to Roberts.

Fabian Edwards with Elifin Realty represented the buyers in the transaction and Joey Canella with Stirling Properties represented the seller.

“I love the proximity to both Airline Highway and Interstate 12,” Roberts says. “South Sherwood seems to be going through a bit of a rehabilitation phase—there’s a lot of value here. I hope that the area can experience a renaissance like Interline Avenue did.”

Roberts hopes the company will be operating in the new space by Oct. 1.

The deal to acquire D Dean CPA was finalized at the end of 2021, says Roberts, and has been in the works over the past year and a half. Formerly Dean and Dean CPAs, the firm was founded in the 1970s and was owned and operated by David Dean, who had taken over ownership of the practice from his father, Donald Dean, in 1990. The firm’s two employees, Dean and a bookkeeper, will join Attracct’s staff. Specific financial details regarding the acquisition were not disclosed.