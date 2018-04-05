Attorney Gordon McKernan expanding law offices, buys building facing I-10 for $515K

Baton Rouge attorney Gordon McKernan is expanding his law offices, having purchased a building on Constitution Avenue for $515,000.

McKernan also is planning to open a new office in Lake Charles, roughly 18 months after he began advertising there. That deal is expected to close Friday, he says.

In Baton Rouge, Get Gordon Baton Rouge LLC bought the Constitution Avenue building from Adair Holdings, a limited liability company domiciled in Douglas County, Nebraska, according to sales documents.

The building, just off College Drive, near Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar & Grill, is visible from Interstate 10 and located diagonally from McKernan’s main law office—identifiable by the large capital “G” seen from the interstate—on Hilton Avenue near Citiplace.

The purchase has both short- and long-term benefits, says McKernan, who operates Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys and has about 175 employees statewide. He intends to relocate a large part of his intake department—comprised of employees who answer phone calls—and some administrative staff to the Constitution Avenue building. They’re currently being housed in a leased space inside the Corporate Atrium on Hilton Avenue.

