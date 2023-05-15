Atlanta Fed leader doesn’t foresee any interest rate cuts this year 

Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, said this morning that he does not expect any interest rate cuts this year because inflation is likely to be stickier than those in markets believe, and if anything “we may have to go up,” Reuters reports.

“The appropriate policy is really just to wait and see how much the economy slows from the policy actions that we’ve had,” Bostic told CNBC, noting that for months he has believed the Fed would need to get short-term interest rates to the 5%-5.25% range where they are currently.

There has “definitely been” progress on inflation, he said, calling the most recent reading of the consumer price index, up 4.9% from a year earlier versus 5% a month before, “encouraging.” Read the full story from Reuters.