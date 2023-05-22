Ascension Parish’s restaurant scene is undergoing a transformation 

A new generation of Gonzales residents is sampling Vietnamese cuisine, courtesy Pho Viet Noodle House.

“It was the right time, and the right location,” says Chau Huynh, who opened the restaurant last October. “We wanted to introduce the basics of Vietnamese cuisine to the city of Gonzales. The community has been great.”

From its spot in the new mixed-use Heritage Crossing development, the restaurant serves pho, vermicelli bowls, spring rolls and “bacos,” filled steam buns whose moniker blends “bao” and “taco.” Huynh also opened Bao Vietnamese Kitchen in Baton Rouge in 2017.

The restaurant is one of several newcomers in Ascension Parish, meeting the demand of a population that has grown by more than 50,000 since 2000. The boom is fueled by expanding quality-of-life amenities, says Liz Laurent, a real estate agent and former vice president of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce.

“There’s absolutely a surge of restaurants right now,” Laurent says. “It helps that there’s a lot more here to keep families in town.”

The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, which expanded in 2017, hosts numerous youth sports leagues. Later this year, it will also become the home to the Baton Rouge Redsticks United Football League team.

More projects in Heritage Crossing are emerging in 2023. The walkable residential and retail development has attracted new restaurants including Chicken Salad Chick and soon-to-open locations of Agave Blue Tequila & Taco Bar and Sonny’s Barbecue. Alexander’s Heritage Market is also set to open in the development.

Heritage Crossing’s anchor amenity, the $10 million Price LeBlanc Performing Arts, Conference and Events Center, opens later this year, and will bring concerts, theater shows, balls and other events.

Read the full story from the latest edition of 225 magazine.