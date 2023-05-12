As the COVID public health emergency ends, prepping for a new pandemic is next 

After more than three years and 1.1 million deaths, the U.S. on Thursday ended the public health emergency for COVID-19—and Congress is attempting to better prepare for a possible resurgence of that virus or another.

The expiration of the designation, first put in place in January 2020, means alterations to how vaccines, tests and therapeutics are purchased and administered, though not all changes will take effect immediately. Less information will be available from the federal government about the frequency of the disease.

The emergency designation’s sunsetting marks something of an end to the pandemic, even though COVID-19 remains active and will likely continue to evolve into new variants in the months and years ahead.

Rebecca Fischer, assistant professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, said she expects infections, hospitalizations and deaths will mirror what the country has experienced under the public health emergency.

“What we’ve learned is, the unpredictable nature of COVID is something we can rely on,” Fischer said.

The change in status, she said, will allow officials to look back at what they’ve learned throughout the pandemic while preparing for a future where something similar could take place.

Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy, the top Republican on the HELP Committee, said during the hearing that the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness Act, or PAHPA, was “first enacted in 2006 largely to address the failures of the federal response following Katrina.” Hurricane Katrina in August 2005 devastated Gulf Coast states.

The law, Cassidy noted, established the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response, or ASPR, as well as the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, or BARDA. Congress reauthorized the law in 2013 and 2019 and is tasked with doing so again this year, in the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As we saw during the COVID-19 response, the PAHPA framework is far from perfect,” Cassidy said. “Poor management and maintenance of the Strategic National Stockpile meant that doctors and nurses were forced to use expired PPE.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey will lead the effort along with members of the committee.

“We made mistakes, we learned some tough lessons, so let’s work together to make it so that next time it isn’t on the fly that we’re figuring it out,” Cassidy said. “Rather, there are systems that we can put into place, update the playbook and make sure that whatever we do, it’s flexible enough to address the threats beyond just a pandemic.”

