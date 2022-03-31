As much as $80B in PPP money was stolen, prosecutors say  

The prevalence of COVID-19 relief fraud has been known for some time, but experts are just now starting to grasp the scope and implications of the billions of dollars stolen from the Paycheck Protection Program, NBC News reports.

The fraudsters purchased Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and Teslas as well as new homes, flights on private jets and luxury vacations. Federal prosecutors are calling it the largest fraud in U.S. history, estimating that as much as $80 billion, or 10% of the $800 billion program aimed to keep businesses afloat during pandemic shutdowns was stolen.

Most of the losses are considered unrecoverable, but there is still a chance to stanch the bleeding, because federal officials say $600 billion is still waiting to go out the door. The Biden administration imposed new verification rules last year that administration officials say appear to have made a difference in curbing fraud.

But they acknowledge that programs in 2020 sacrificed security for speed, needlessly. Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, who oversees COVID relief spending, told NBC that pandemic relief programs were structured in ways that made them ripe for plunder.

The PPP authorized banks to make government-backed loans to businesses, loans that were to be forgiven if the companies spent the money on business expenses. Nearly 10 million such loans have already been forgiven.

Experts say millions of borrowers inflated their numbers of employees or created companies out of whole cloth. For much of 2020, lenders did little to verify the applications, prosecutors and experts say, in part because Congress required the Small Business Administration to issue explicit guidance that in the interest of getting the money out fast, lenders “will be held harmless for borrowers’ failure to comply with program criteria.” Read the full story.