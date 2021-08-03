As more employers mandate vaccines, legal questions arise

With the massive FMOL health system, parent to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, its affiliate, FranU, and Baton Rouge General Medical Center all announcing today various degrees of COVID-19 vaccination mandates and guidelines, the question now is whether others will follow suit.

Ochsner, the state’s largest health system and one of its largest employers, has, so far, remained mum on whether it will require its employees to be inoculated against COVID-19, which is surging again across Louisiana as a result of both the new highly contagious delta variant and also the state’s low vaccination rate.

LSU also has continued to resist requiring vaccinations either of students or faculty, much to the chagrin of faculty members, who have blasted the administration for failing to heed public health guidance and the example of hundreds of other higher education institutions, public and private, across the country.

The issue is tricky. In the case of LSU, for instance, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a conservative Republican, has said that it would be illegal for LSU, a publicly funded state institution, to mandate the vaccine.

Though the AG’s opinion does not have the force of law, Landry, a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2023, has suggested he may sue LSU if it mandates the vaccine.

Private institutions and employers, on the other hand, like Ochsner, FMOL or FranU, have much wider latitude in implementing mandates and fending off any legal challenges that may arise as a result.

“Private institutions operate under fewer strictures than do public institutions,” says Ed Harold, an employment lawyer with Fisher Phillips. “An LSU student can say, ‘You can’t make me get a shot.’ A Loyola student doesn’t have that right. She has to do whatever Loyola says.”

This doesn’t explain why Ochsner, or any other private employer for that matter, may be reticent to mandate vaccines.

Baton Rouge General’s new policy stops just short of a clear mandate, with hospital officials saying employees can opt out of the vaccine by taking a course promoting the merits of getting the vaccine.

Employment attorney Jane Heidingsfelder, a partner with Jones Walker, believes part of the reason has to do with political controversy over the vaccine and also the fact it has not been fully approved yet by the FDA, which has only allowed its use under an emergency authorization.

But there’s likely another reason, Harold believes.

“The reason employers are reticent, best we can tell, is that there is a tremendous labor shortage right now,” he says. “Hospitals cannot get enough nurses and people to work as it is and we’re in this tremendous uptick of the virus, so there is the question: How much of our ability to serve the public are we going to lose if we mandate vaccines?”

Ochsner, for instance, could benefit if anti-vax employees at FMOL and BRG decide to jump ship.

On the flip side, it would seem logical that patients and others exposed to unvaccinated employees in a hospital or, for that matter, any kind of setting, could sue the employer for putting them at risk.

But so far, lawsuits around that issue are not being filed, likely because of laws passed early on in the pandemic protecting employers.

“In Louisiana, the Legislature passed a law in 2020 that protects employers from being sued if someone comes down with COVID,” Harold says. “It’s a great protection against liability as long as you are following the guidance. So if masks are mandated, your employees wear masks. As long as the state doesn’t mandate vaccines, an employer does not have to mandate vaccines.”

(Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect specifics of the Baton Rouge General policy.)