As food prices soar, so are companies’ profits

A year ago, a bag of potato chips at the grocery store cost an average of $5.05, while a dozen eggs that could have been purchased for $1.83 now average $2.90, The New York Times reports.

Something else is also much higher: corporate profits.

In mid-October, PepsiCo, whose prices for its drinks and chips were up 17% in the latest quarter from year-earlier levels, reported that its third-quarter profit grew more than 20%. Likewise, Coca-Cola reported its profits were up 14% from a year earlier, thanks in large part to price increases.

Restaurants keep getting more expensive, too. Chipotle Mexican Grill, which said prices by the end of the year would be nearly 15% higher than a year earlier, reported $257.1 million in profit in the latest quarter, up nearly 26% from a year earlier.

For years, food companies and restaurants generally raised prices in small steps, worried that big increases would frighten consumers and send them looking for cheaper options. But over the last year, as wages increased and the cost of the raw ingredients used to make treats like cookies, chips, sodas and the materials to package them soared, food companies and restaurants started passing along those expenses to customers. So far, food companies and restaurants have been able to raise prices because the majority of consumers, while annoyed, have been willing to pay. Read the full story from The New York Times (subscription) here.