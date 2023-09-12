As EPA drowns in CCS applications, states like Louisiana seek permitting authority

The EPA is buried under a mountain of permit applications from companies that want to store carbon dioxide underground, reports E&E News.

In just over a year’s time, the list of permit applications from would-be project developers seeking to inject carbon dioxide into rock formations for permanent storage has ballooned from 14 to 119, driven by generous new federal tax incentives, the fear of future regulation and corporate climate commitments.

Louisiana is hoping that it will be granted primacy soon following hearings held earlier this year.

The EPA itself has said the widespread use of carbon capture will be needed to meet the nation’s climate goals. But the agency has approved only two permits that have led to projects—both at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s ethanol plant in Decatur, Illinois. Two draft permits have been issued for sites in Vigo County, Indiana, but aren’t yet final. Read more.

