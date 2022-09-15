Artificial intelligence is making it easier to start a business 

New artificial intelligence technology is chipping away at the barriers to entry for aspiring entrepreneurs, who represent a meaningful segment of the U.S. population, Inc. reports.

A 2021 survey conducted by Harris Poll found that 61% of Americans have an idea for a business, but are stymied by a lack of access to business tools and knowledge on how to get started. The founders behind a new crop of AI-powered platforms envision a world where, instead of needing an MBA, you can leverage technology to help launch your business.

For burgeoning entrepreneurs looking for an all-in-one platform to provide guidance and assistance in starting a business, there’s Tailor Brands, which launched in 2014 as a simple logo creator before adding additional features designed to help entrepreneurs.

Requiring just a brand name and some basic information about the status of the business, the system can create a custom to-do list for founders, including securing a domain name, launching a website, registering as an LLC, and obtaining trademark approvals.

Another AI startup, Pluralytics, was founded in 2020 to help companies discover their “brand voice” and ensure that their messaging is always pinpointed to engage their target audience.

