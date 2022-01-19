Army Corps of Engineers allocates $643M to Louisiana flood projects 

The Army Corps of Engineers is allocating more than $643 million from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for 21 coastal, waterway and flood projects in Louisiana, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy.

Among the Louisiana projects funded by the allocation is the Morganza-to-the-Gulf Hurricane Protection System, which will improve levees along that route, and the Southwest Louisiana Hurricane Protection project, aiming to prevent or mitigate the levels of destruction from hurricanes in that region. Cassidy was a key architect of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and helped push it through Congress.

This funding comes in addition to the recently announced $1 billion from the same act to rebuild Louisiana’s bridges over the next five years.

The Army Corps of Engineers will also allocate more than $2 billion in Hurricane Ida disaster relief.