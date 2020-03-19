Area restaurants launch #BetterTogetherBR campaign, rewards

Local restaurant owners have organized a coalition and incentive campaign, called #BetterTogetherBR, to encourage the Baton Rouge community to keep eating out while restaurant dining rooms statewide are closed due to coronavirus concerns.

Emelie Alton, of Bistro Byronz, and Stephen Hightower, of City Pork Hospitality Group, organized the coalition, which includes more than a dozen Baton Rouge restaurants.

“We realized quickly that we were all facing the same issues and hoping for the same outcome of keeping local restaurants alive,” Alton says. “We decided that if we all work together in our efforts to encourage the community to dine with us through pickup and delivery we would be more successful.”

As part of the incentive campaign, customers picking up from these participating restaurants will receive a $50 gift card once they have ordered from 10 different places and show proof through receipts. If someone orders from all of the restaurants, they will receive a $100 gift card. Receipts should be scanned and emailed to BetterTogetherBR2020@gmail.com.

“We are working hard to be able to maintain employment for as many individuals as we can during these uncertain times,” Hightower says. “If this is successful we may even be able to bring back more employees.”