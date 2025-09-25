Area housing market mirrors national move toward balance

U.S. existing-home sales were essentially flat in August as high borrowing costs and tight supply continued to squeeze the lower end of the market, according to the latest figures from the National Association of Realtors.

The August numbers signal a shift toward balance, a trend also observed in the Greater Baton Rouge market.

Sales nationally ran at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4 million, down 0.2% from July but up 1.8% from the same period a year earlier.

Inventory slipped 1.3% from July—the first monthly drop this year—but remained 11.7% above last year, leaving a lean 4.6 months’ supply. The national median price rose 2% to $422,600, the 26th straight annual gain. Homes spent an average of 31 days on market, up from 26 a year ago.

While Greater Baton Rouge showed similar momentum toward balance, there are some differences. Across East Baton Rouge, Ascension and Livingston parishes, 861 homes sold in August, up 5.5% year over year. Active listings increased 3.7% to 3,355, lifting the months’ supply to 4.5, nearly in line with the national level. The median price increased 2.7% to $272,200, and days on market improved slightly to 67.

The U.S. and Greater Baton Rouge housing markets are both seeing an increase in inventory from a year ago and price growth easing. Nationally, the affordable tier remains constrained, while Baton Rouge’s supply has improved even as new listings have fallen, conditions that continue to favor well-priced, move-in-ready homes. August results largely reflect contracts signed in June and July; mortgage-rate declines that began in early September are not yet reflected in the data.