Are you prepared for this week’s deep freeze? 

Gov. Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency Friday ahead of severe winter weather expected between Sunday and Wednesday.

This declaration will allow Landry to request federal aid for disaster recovery in Louisiana should it be warranted.

The National Weather Service predicts temperatures will plummet as a polar vortex pushes freezing cold weather across the South. A mix of winter precipitation, ranging from sleet to light snow, is possible in some areas.

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber has compiled links to resources for businesses to prepare for severe weather events and a checklist for managers here.

Read an in-depth forecast for the state from Louisiana Illuminator.