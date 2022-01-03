Another federal vaccine mandate blocked 

A federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana has blocked another Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate, this time affecting the Head Start program.

Head Start provides child care and early learning services for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children of low-income families at no cost. The administration had mandated vaccines for program staff, volunteers and contractors, as well as masks for children over 2 years old, starting Jan. 31.

As The Center Square reports, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty suspended the policy citing executive branch overreach—the same rationale Doughty used when halting the administration’s vaccine mandate for health workers in December. The federal health care worker mandate was enacted through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and remains blocked in 25 states pending further litigation.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 24-state coalition against the mandate. Landry has also sued the Biden administration over vaccine mandates affecting federal contractors and large employers. If the administration appeals the Head Start ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans would hear the case.

The 5th Circuit issued a nationwide injunction against Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The injunction was dissolved by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering the case. Read the full story.