Amid sexual misconduct scandal, LSU Giving Day raises record-breaking $1.6M

Despite a high-profile sexual misconduct scandal, LSU raised more than $1.6 million Wednesday during its third annual Giving Day, making history as the most money the university has received in 24 hours through crowdfunding.

Overall, 2,838 people donated to Wednesday’s fundraising campaign—more than one-and-a-half times the 1,860 donors LSU aimed to attract over the 24-hour period—and nearly 600 people posted the #LSUGivingDay hashtag on social media. All of which seems to indicate support remains relatively strong for the university, which has recently been under fire over its handling of sexual misconduct allegations.

In fact, LSU alumni received text messages and emails asking for Giving Day donations around the same time that sexual assault survivors, university administrators, lawmakers and others convened for an emotional, 10-hour legislative hearing at the tate Capitol, discussing the flagship’s response—or, in certain cases, lack thereof—to such claims.

The timing of the promotional blitz irked some alumni, who voiced their anger on Twitter and Facebook. However, LSU Foundation officials say they’d been planning the campaign for months and their primary mission is to support academics at LSU, regardless of outside circumstances.

“LSU students are counting on that money and on the experiences it makes possible, and they’re not responsible for the upsetting news that has surfaced recently,” says Sara Whittaker, assistant vice president of communications and marketing at the LSU Foundation. “We have a tremendous amount of respect for people thinking that this is not the right time for them to give, but we also have a lot of people who want to support LSU philanthropically right now.”

Indeed, Wednesday’s figures were nearly double the $845,000 LSU raised during its 2019 Giving Day, and also surpassed the roughly $1 million the university collected in 2020.

This year, the lion’s share of the money will go toward three focus areas: academic excellence funds, scholarships and student emergency support, says Whittaker, noting that donors have until 4 p.m. today to give money.

But looming in the background is another question: As the scandal continues to grow, will major gifts to the university eventually drop?

Whittaker declined to speculate, saying that it’s not appropriate for the LSU Foundation to focus on how the findings of the Husch-Blackwell investigation would impact fundraising, but rather on implementing the 18 recommendations that LSU interim president Tom Galligan has already committed to pursuing.

“Frequently, there are issues surrounding the university that evoke public opinion, and other issues will pop up over time as we fundraise,” Whittaker says. “We understand that when we have big calls to give, like yesterday, it’s not going to resonate with everyone, no matter what’s happening in the world. We’re always open to hearing from donors.”