Amid business growth, Geaux Flow IV Spa relocates to Jefferson Highway

After experiencing a surge in business over the past year, Geaux Flow IV Spa has relocated from Coursey Boulevard to the more centrally located Jefferson Highway, with other locations planned for Louisiana in 2021.