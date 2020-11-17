Tuesday, November 17, 2020 BusinessInsider Amid business growth, Geaux Flow IV Spa relocates to Jefferson Highway By Caitie Burkes - November 17, 2020 Facebook Twitter Linkedin Email Print After experiencing a surge in business over the past year, Geaux Flow IV Spa has relocated from Coursey Boulevard to the more centrally located Jefferson Highway, with other locations planned for Louisiana in 2021. We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Click to become an INSIDER for about $1 a week Get access to more than a decade of story archives. Get access to our searchable data center of TOP LISTS. Get exclusive content only available to INSIDERS. Already a subscriber? Sign in