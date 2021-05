We are glad you enjoy reading Business Report. Continue reading this story and get ACCESS to all our content from any device with a subscription now. Get access to more than a decade of story archives.

Baton Rouge-based health care company Amedisys will take over home health and hospice operations for the Visiting Nurse Association, a 125-year-old nonprofit located in Omaha, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs, Iowa, VNA announced today. The transaction is expected to close on or around July 1.