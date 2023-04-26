All Star Catering owner opens Opie’s on Florida Boulevard

All Star Catering owner Brian Medlin recently opened Opie’s, a new restaurant on Florida Boulevard serving Louisiana classics.

The restaurant, which opened in early April in the former La Boilers building across from the Bon Carré office park, is a sister business to Medlin’s existing catering company. Medlin says Opie is his longtime nickname.

“A lot of people would see us at events and ask where they could come for a plate lunch,” Medlin says. “We’ve been looking for a good location for a while.”

He was attracted to the property because it’s a corner spot—at Florida Boulevard and Croydon Avenue—and near the under-construction Rouses. He relocated his catering company’s operations to Florida Boulevard in 2019.

“I believe Florida Boulevard is at a turning point, like Government Street,” says Medlin, noting that he owns multiple investment properties along Government Street. “I wanted to invest in this area.”

The restaurant specializes in boudin, cracklins, fried fish and boiled seafood, but also offers barbecue specials twice a week.

Medlin is in the process of doubling his restaurant’s staff to keep up with demand.