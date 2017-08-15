Albemarle closing downtown Baton Rouge office, 200 jobs impacted

Albemarle executives notified 200 or so employees in the company’s Baton Rouge offices at Chase South Tower Monday that they will begin relocating most of the positions to either the company’s facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, or to its Charlotte headquarters over the coming months.

The local “town hall meeting,” headed by CEO Luke Kissam, came as North Carolina state officials were announcing a $4.3 million grant for Albemarle, paid over 12 years, to expand its facilities and employees in that state. Under the terms of the deal, some 200 or more positions will be created in North Carolina, most, presumably, from Baton Rouge.

Daily Report has the full story.