Air travel disruptions causing more business travelers to hit the highway

Business travel habits, which have been in flux since early 2020, are changing again.

As the nation’s airport system strains under staffing shortages, cancellations and COVID-19 absences, frustrated professionals are opting to drive instead of fly for work trips, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Meeting and conference organizers say they’re changing schedules to account for flight delays, for example putting keynote speakers on the second or third day of events, rather than the opening sessions.

Eighty-nine percent of business travelers reported having to take unexpected steps recently because of difficulty booking transportation and lodging for business travel, according to an April survey of 1,000 U.S. business travelers from travel and expense software provider SAP Concur. Travelers reported canceling or rescheduling meetings and spending additional unplanned days on the road, according to the survey.

Road trips are one way companies and business travelers are changing to reduce the potential for disruptions. Managers are also approving more expensive nonstop itineraries, encouraging employees to take early-morning flights or to travel the day before important meetings to avoid missing them, say booking companies and travelers. Read the full story.