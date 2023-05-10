AI technology might create more jobs than it replaces 

Are you concerned that advancements in artificial intelligence will replace employees?

It’s a common fear, Inc. reports. According to a recent Pew survey, 62% of workers think AI will have a major impact on the future of work, while 15% believe they’ll be personally impacted by the tech—and not in a good way.

It’s an understandable anxiety, but a new survey of global business leaders found that many believe the net effect of AI will be the creation of new jobs.

In the 2023 edition of its annual Future of Jobs Report, the World Economic Forum found that while 25% of organizations expect the change to lead to job losses, 50% of respondents expect the tech to create job growth. The WEF surveyed 803 businesses from around the world, representing over 11.3 million workers.

But the only way the world economy will see that job growth, according to the WEF, is to begin training today’s workforce to take full advantage of AI’s power. Read the full story.